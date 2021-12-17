Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0-2-6-8-2
(zero, two, six, eight, two)
In Other News
1
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...
2
Little Miami schools to close because of illness
3
Cincinnati-area schools adding police presence ahead of TikTok...
4
513 area code running out of phone numbers; 283 will be assigned to new
5
Butler County Jail inmate’s creative Christmas village made of...