Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-7-3-3-6
(two, seven, three, three, six)
