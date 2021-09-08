dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1-5-0-0-7

(one, five, zero, zero, seven)

In Other News
1
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.
2
LPGA Tour returning to Greater Cincinnati next year
3
Butler County judge denies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID patient
4
Sharonville police chief dies after hospital stay following medical...
5
‘9/11 is what happened to my family’: Mason family continues mourning...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top