Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5-4-3-4-1
(five, four, three, four, one)
In Other News
1
Middletown’s economic director resigns after being on administrative...
2
$500M is cost to maintain Bengals stadium over next 20 years, firm says
3
Towne Mall remediation gets $1 million grant from Ohio governor
4
New Miami speed camera case ends - again
5
Ex-employee accused of stealing $2 million from Clark County Auditor’s...