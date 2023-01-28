Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-8-3-1-5
(six, eight, three, one, five)
In Other News
1
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
2
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...
3
Check out this Franklin resident’s ultimate ‘Bengals Cave’
4
Hamilton considers selling former Maple Avenue depot
5
Bringing basketball team back to MHS ‘very special’ for two former...