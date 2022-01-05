Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-4-3-8-6

(three, four, three, eight, six)

In Other News
1
Springfield strikes deal with Premier, OhioHealth: What that means for...
2
1 flown, others driven to hospital after crashes on I-71 in Warren...
3
Middletown Schools reinstates mask requirement for students, staff
4
University of Cincinnati goes back to having remote classes due to...
5
Video: Overturned semi full of crushed cars blocks ramp from eastbound...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top