Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3-0-1-0-3
(three, zero, one, zero, three)
In Other News
1
Jurors to decide fate of Butler County auditor as deliberations...
2
Joe Burrplow: West Chester announces snow plow name contest winners
3
NeuroFit Gym offers exercise for people with brain disorders, spinal...
4
NEW DETAILS: Dayton man dies after I-70 crash in Clark County
5
13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured