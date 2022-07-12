Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
9-9-0-6-1
(nine, nine, zero, six, one)
In Other News
1
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County
2
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Butler County
3
Ohio Challenge hot-air balloon event to have flyovers, giant screen so...
4
Amazon Prime Day deals to happen Tuesday and Wednesday
5
The Bat roller coaster at Kings Island reopens after incident shut it...