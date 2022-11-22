Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

BreakingNews
Grande Illumination, Children’s Parade kick off holiday season
news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-8-0-5-1

(six, eight, zero, five, one)

