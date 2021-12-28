Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-8-7-1-8

(three, eight, seven, one, eight)

