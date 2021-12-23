Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0-1-8-8-2
(zero, one, eight, eight, two)
In Other News
1
Teens banned from Kings Island for disturbance they say they had no...
2
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
3
Springfield man who died in fiery crash was a ‘genuine person’
4
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
5
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and