Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-9-1-1-3

(zero, nine, one, one, three)

