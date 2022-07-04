Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
5-0-7-4-4
(five, zero, seven, four, four)
In Other News
1
Meat costs increased ahead of July 4: How much are they going up?
2
Butler County rent spikes spurred by inflation, housing shortages
3
Madison Twp. ‘Little White Church’ celebrating its bicentennial
4
Dime-sized medical device makes patient ‘more independent, more...
5
Women’s rights rally planned for Sunday near courthouse in Hamilton