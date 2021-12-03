dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-8-7-3-6

(three, eight, seven, three, six)

