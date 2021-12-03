Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3-8-7-3-6
(three, eight, seven, three, six)
In Other News
1
Springfield’s John Legend to Wildcats: ‘I’m rooting for you and I’m...
2
Springboro filmmaker tapped as Jim Renacci’s gubernatorial running mate
3
Springfield native crowned Miss USA to compete for Miss Universe title
4
Shawnee High School grad is Miss USA 2021
5
2 drivers in Memorial Day OVI crash that killed 2 on motorcycle...