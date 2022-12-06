BreakingNews
Dayton police, city facing lawsuit in deaths of mother, 6-year-old daughter
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

8-3-1-8-6

(eight, three, one, eight, six)

In Other News
1
Middletown to vote on 29-acre development near I-75
2
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
3
Champion Mill Arcade at Spooky Nook expected to open in early 2023
4
A first: Cincinnati State classes to be offered on Miami University’s...
5
Juvenile in custody after Little Miami Middle School threat, district...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top