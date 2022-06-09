BreakingNews
Miamisburg diner closes due to rise in cost of goods
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

1-5-2-4-6

(one, five, two, four, six)

