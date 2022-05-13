BreakingNews
Report of fight near Valley View High School Thursday leads to police response
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

4-9-9-4-7

(four, nine, nine, four, seven)

In Other News
1
7-year-old boy drives and crashes dad’s car on busy Middletown road
2
Middletown’s Ohio 122 bridge to close for several weeks
3
‘Colonial Days’ series at Sorg brings favorite movies back
4
Norfolk Southern: No HAZMAT situation resulted from Clark County train...
5
Miami University to live-stream this weekend’s graduation ceremony
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top