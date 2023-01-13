dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-4-4-1-2

(six, four, four, one, two)

