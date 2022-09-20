Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3-9-0-8-8
(three, nine, zero, eight, eight)
In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 7 in court live
2
West Chester fire in which 4 young children hurt, no adults home still...
3
Springfield man charged with murder in fatal gas station shooting
4
Check it out: Springfield’s jazz orchestra opener to salute local, Ohio...
5
Duke Energy, PUCO reach agreement on distribution rate increase