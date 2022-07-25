Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-0-7-9-7

(six, zero, seven, nine, seven)

