Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
7-1-8-0-8
(seven, one, eight, zero, eight)
In Other News
1
Extensive investigation results in arrest, seizure of drugs, cash and...
2
New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday
3
Butler County’s first Costco opens to eager shoppers in line early
4
Pike County murder trial: Defendant George Wagner IV takes the stand
5
Edgewood school district names interim superintendent