Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3-7-4-3-4
(three, seven, four, three, four)
In Other News
1
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
2
Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth
3
As need for local youth mental health treatment rises, local...
4
Springfield continues to play key role in the evolution of flight
5
Butler County for Trump Facebook page unpublished by social media...