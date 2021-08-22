dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-3-9-5-1

(five, three, nine, five, one)

In Other News
1
Pilot killed in Champaign County crash ID’d; U.S. 68 has reopened
2
Woman injured after fall from cliff behind Springfield Regional Medical
3
Pilots land plane after twin engines lose power leaving Bellefontaine...
4
Developers finalize land purchase deal of former Beverly Hills Supper...
5
Butler County native and beloved CBS Sports producer honored after his...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top