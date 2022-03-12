Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-6-2-7-1
(six, six, two, seven, one)
In Other News
1
Mission Roll Call looks to lower veteran suicide with nationwide...
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2nd inmate death since...
3
Clark State named finalist for national award
4
Law enforcement seizes drugs, cash, firearms in Springfield search; One...
5
State audit: Former Springfield, Xenia schools employee misspent money