Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0-0-1-3-0
(zero, zero, one, three, zero)
In Other News
1
Former Ohio State football player from Warren County remains go-to...
2
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
3
Hamilton graduate part of NASA’s Artemis I project: What he does
4
Need a job? Clark County to pay up to $3K in sign-on bonuses for new...
5
Former Champion employees see the former paper mill’s new purpose