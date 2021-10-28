dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

8-9-4-3-9

(eight, nine, four, three, nine)

