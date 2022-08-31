BreakingNews
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-4-9-3-9

(six, four, nine, three, nine)

