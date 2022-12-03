dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-0-7-3-4

(six, zero, seven, three, four)

