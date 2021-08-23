dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

1-8-0-1-7

(one, eight, zero, one, seven)

In Other News
1
Toronto-based Indian snack food company to open Springfield facility...
2
Young’s Jersey Dairy to open new store this week
3
Pilot killed in Champaign County crash ID’d; U.S. 68 has reopened
4
Woman injured after fall from cliff behind Springfield Regional Medical
5
Pilots land plane after twin engines lose power leaving Bellefontaine...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top