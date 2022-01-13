Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
8-8-2-8-3
(eight, eight, two, eight, three)
In Other News
1
New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to ‘guaranteed hire’ effort
2
Woman accused of shooting husband in Monroe indicted
3
Springfield man arraigned following shooting near Wittenberg University
4
Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility
5
Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19