Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
2-0-1-1-3
(two, zero, one, one, three)
In Other News
1
Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County...
2
Butler County on pace for record number of suicides this year
3
Do you recognize this Middletown robbery suspect’s car?
4
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf
5
Baby hippo watch: Cincinnati Zoo says Bibi could give birth anytime