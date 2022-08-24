dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-6-0-2-0

(six, six, zero, two, zero)

In Other News
1
Region poised to play big role in cutting edge flight technology
2
Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium temporary signage under review
3
3 Fairfield students charged for alleged school shooting threat
4
Report: Fewer active-duty families recommending military service
5
First competition at Spooky Nook Sports is Thursday, will feature Badin...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top