Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-8-9-9-2
(six, eight, nine, nine, two)
In Other News
1
Bench remembering Middletown boy killed by his mother dedicated at...
2
Butler County sheriff investigating county auditor over public funds...
3
Preliminary autopsy results show Bethel Twp. woman had several gunshot...
4
ISP: Tennessee semi driver dies after crashing into weigh station
5
2 hurt after car hits house in 3-vehicle crash in Franklin Twp.