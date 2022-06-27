Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
8-8-3-2-2
(eight, eight, three, two, two)
In Other News
1
Clark County crash: Driver flown to Dayton with serious injuries
2
Roe v. Wade overturned: Hundreds protest in Cincinnati
3
Salvagnini debuts its expanded Hamilton manufacturing campus
4
Clark-Shawnee substitute replacement levy slated for Aug. 2 ballot
5
School leaders react to governor’s letter promising more help keeping...