Man found guilty in 2 deadly shootings, 100 feet apart in Dayton
news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

4-4-5-4-0

(four, four, five, four, zero)

