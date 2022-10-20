Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1-2-4-6-0
(one, two, four, six, zero)
In Other News
1
Cincinnati Metro, Molson Coors team up to offer free rides to Bengals...
2
Pike Co. massacre trial: Watch Day 28 in court live
3
Middletown continues working on Start Skydiving contract in attempt to...
4
Winery to honor fallen Clark County deputies, raise money for sheriff’s...
5
New airline at CVG airport begins service in February