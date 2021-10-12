dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-2-1-2-6

(zero, two, one, two, six)

In Other News
1
Human remains pulled from creek near I-70, Springfield police call...
2
Miami University recognizes Miami Tribe members removed from homes 175...
3
Senate candidate Mandel asked to leave Lakota school board meeting
4
Coke oven at Middletown Works idle and may be torn down; no layoffs...
5
Mason anti-abortion ordinance vote pushed back two weeks
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top