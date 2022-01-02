Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
2-7-7-9-5
(two, seven, seven, nine, five)
