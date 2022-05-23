Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0-0-1-7-9
(zero, zero, one, seven, nine)
