Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

Proposed Ohio law would eliminate mandate to repeat third-grade
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

8-9-7-5-9

(eight, nine, seven, five, nine)

