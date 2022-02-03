Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-7-8-1-5
(six, seven, eight, one, five)
In Other News
1
Airports announce flight cancellations as monster storm hits region
2
Springboro woman killed in crash that closed busy Middletown road
3
Rivertown Brewery in Monroe announces permanent closure
4
Bengals: NFL says no to Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium
5
Wittenberg to operate remotely on Thursday due to winter storm