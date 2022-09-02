BreakingNews
news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-5-5-3-6

(five, five, five, three, six)

