Ohio Supreme Court rejects maps for 4th time
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

4-8-0-3-9

(four, eight, zero, three, nine)

