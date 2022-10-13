Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
7-8-7-0-1
(seven, eight, seven, zero, one)
