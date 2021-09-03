Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1-8-5-6-8
(one, eight, five, six, eight)
