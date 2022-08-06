dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-7-3-8-2

(five, seven, three, eight, two)

