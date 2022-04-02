dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-7-1-1-5

(nine, seven, one, one, five)

