Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1-8-1-7-3
(one, eight, one, seven, three)
In Other News
1
Hamilton man indicted on murder charges in woman’s fatal stabbing
2
Snow on roads may not get cleared quickly due to staffing shortages...
3
Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years
4
Developers testify for hours in Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’...
5
$1.8 million theft: State audit details ‘brazen crime’ by ex-Clark...