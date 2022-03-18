Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
9-8-6-8-8
(nine, eight, six, eight, eight)
In Other News
1
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
2
Middletown Police aid in search of missing West Chester Twp. man
3
Company that acquired Navistar saw sharp increase in sales revenue last...
4
Fire destroys trailer in German Twp. in Clark County; considered an...
5
Older area casino gears up for Ohio sports betting with $2.4M upgrade