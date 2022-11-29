BreakingNews
Dayton Bomb Squad investigation: Suspicious backpack not dangerous, police chief says
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-9-0-2-9

(three, nine, zero, two, nine)

In Other News
1
New firearm shooting center to open in Butler County
2
Jury deliberations to begin in Pike County murder trial of George...
3
Clark County 911 call: “I’m literally stuck here, and the train is...
4
Detectives probing possible tie of Hamilton County suspect to Butler...
5
Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top